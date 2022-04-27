Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.0061. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:COA opened at GBX 67.33 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.87. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 55.50 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.40 ($1.05). The company has a market capitalization of £978.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COA. Barclays raised their target price on Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.87) to GBX 81 ($1.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.31) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coats Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.80 ($1.16).

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

