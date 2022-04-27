Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Coats Group plc (LON:COAGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.0061. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:COA opened at GBX 67.33 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.87. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 55.50 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.40 ($1.05). The company has a market capitalization of £978.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COA. Barclays raised their target price on Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.87) to GBX 81 ($1.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.31) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coats Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.80 ($1.16).

Coats Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Coats Group (LON:COA)

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.