Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has been given a $74.00 price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

KO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

KO opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $281.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

