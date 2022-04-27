Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Coca-Cola updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.440-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $65.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,877,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 280,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 105,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

