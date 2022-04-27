Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Trading 8.5% Higher

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.71. 127,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 174,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 4.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

Codiak BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CDAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.28. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 162.01% and a negative return on equity of 135.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAK. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 509,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

