Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.00 by UBS Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €7.00 ($7.53) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.43) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.37 ($9.00).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.87 ($6.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.32. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €5.01 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($10.23). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.02.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

