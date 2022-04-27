Comparing BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) & Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT)

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) and Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Curative Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $50,000.00 306.84 -$44.30 million N/A N/A Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Curative Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Curative Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -96,310.87% -1,737.45% -567.73% Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 82.44, suggesting that its share price is 8,144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -29.84, suggesting that its share price is 3,084% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioRestorative Therapies and Curative Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioRestorative Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 774.70%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats Curative Biotechnology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 that has completed Phase 1 clinical trials is a product formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate, which is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. The company has an agreement with Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

