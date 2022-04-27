Comparing Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) & SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xperi and SolarEdge Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $877.70 million 1.84 -$55.46 million ($0.53) -29.02 SolarEdge Technologies $1.96 billion 6.58 $169.17 million $3.07 79.73

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xperi and SolarEdge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 1 1 3.50 SolarEdge Technologies 1 4 20 0 2.76

Xperi currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.56%. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus target price of $356.42, suggesting a potential upside of 45.62%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -6.32% 16.45% 9.00% SolarEdge Technologies 8.61% 13.59% 6.20%

Risk & Volatility

Xperi has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Xperi on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xperi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. This segment licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over their own networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The Product segment includes Pay-TV that delivers user experience (UX) solutions, such as electronic program guide, internet-protocol television (IPTV) solutions, Tv as a service IPTV program, video metadata personalized content discovery, natural language voice and insights, legacy TiVo DVR subscriptions, and UX business operations and technical support services; home and mobile audio solutions to entertainment media ecosystem partners, such as motion picture studios, game developers, and other content creators; silicon and software solutions; connected car solutions comprising HD radio, automotive connected media, and in-cabin monitoring solutions; and media platform, which includes the TiVo Stream OS, a media operating system. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

