Contrasting Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.19% 9.90% 0.93% Blackhawk Bancorp 21.46% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Blackhawk Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.76 $5.36 million $1.50 13.84 Blackhawk Bancorp $60.84 million 1.64 $13.62 million $4.37 7.95

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (Get Rating)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. As of August 25, 2021, it operated seven full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Blackhawk Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking, business interest checking, business sweep, small business checking, business NOW, health savings, and money market accounts; commercial, development, term, equipment/fixed asset, and small business administration loans; lines and letters of credit; receivables financing; and corporate credit cards, as well as treasury management solutions. In addition, the company offers payments and transfer, mortgages lending, financial planning, wealth management, security brokerage, investment management, commercial banking, and online and mobile banking services, as well as installment loans. It serves individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers through its 11 full-services banking centers in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

