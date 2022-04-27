Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$13.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:CTS traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.15. 804,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,496. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.11. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$5.20 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

