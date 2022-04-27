Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.86

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.86 and last traded at C$10.09, with a volume of 3795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.47.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of C$707.45 million and a P/E ratio of -43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.71.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

