CorionX Achieves Market Capitalization of $148,913.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CORX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $148,913.00 and $84,602.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CorionX Profile

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,371,407 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

