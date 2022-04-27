Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Trading Down 9.2%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.69. 29,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 967,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 83.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

