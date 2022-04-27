CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. 108,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CoStar Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

