CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.86 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.11.

CSGP stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.85. 91,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

