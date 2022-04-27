Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Shares of CVET traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 938,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,484. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 2.01. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,486,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,231,000 after buying an additional 591,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,741,000 after buying an additional 265,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,793,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after buying an additional 243,604 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after buying an additional 737,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after buying an additional 275,983 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

