Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 467,135 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,505,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,654,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 301,363 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $54,470,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 88.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,865. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $489.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

