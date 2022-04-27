Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys 4,980 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 207.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $82,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.21. 15,444,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,268,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $113.39 and a 12 month high of $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

