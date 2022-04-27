Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.79. 6,897,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,196,189. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

