Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,850 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels accounts for 5.3% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 709.3% in the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 74,275 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASPN. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Shares of ASPN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. 279,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,515. The firm has a market cap of $829.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.77. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aspen Aerogels (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.