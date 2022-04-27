Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,999. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.55.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Crane by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 216.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 159.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 44,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

