Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE CS traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,293,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 423,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 204,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,101,000 after buying an additional 239,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

