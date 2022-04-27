Credit Suisse Group Increases Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $92.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.