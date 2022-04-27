Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0227

Credits (CS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Credits has a market cap of $5.08 million and $54,459.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

