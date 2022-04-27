Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

CRR.UN stock traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,444. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.26 and a 1 year high of C$19.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.97.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.36.

In related news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$274,576.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at C$1,197,841.39.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.