Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CCK stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.43. 2,140,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Crown alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.