CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVRx updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. CVRx has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

In other news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 26,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $211,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 40,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $317,663.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,067 shares of company stock valued at $556,819.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CVRx by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

