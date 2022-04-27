Cyba (LON:CYBA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Approximately 30,608,248 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,687% from the average daily volume of 1,713,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £29.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.87.

In other Cyba news, insider Steve Bassi sold 35,840,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £716,810.32 ($913,599.69).

Cyba Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on providing cyber and cybersecurity solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to Cyba Plc in January 2019. Cyba Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

