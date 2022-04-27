CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $265,503.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,057.78 or 0.99802195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.79 or 0.00257533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00055408 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00021245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

