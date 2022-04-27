DAO Maker Trading 1% Higher This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $199.92 million and $3.34 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00007278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.42 or 0.07284389 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00048941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,902,679 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.