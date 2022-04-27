Dash Price Hits $95.07 on Top Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $144.70 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $95.07 or 0.00241928 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004316 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000730 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.54 or 0.00594326 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,699,117 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

