Datarius Credit Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $50,111.54 and approximately $24.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 139.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datarius Credit Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

