Davis R M Inc. Acquires 3,833 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 433,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $79,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,776,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,242,691. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.52.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

