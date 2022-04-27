Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 58,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 417,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,549,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 14,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $121.24. 5,996,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

