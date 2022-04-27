Davis R M Inc. Has $22.98 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,120,000 after buying an additional 88,152 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $400,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 64,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $93.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,757,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,008. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

