Davis R M Inc. Has $39.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $39,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. 7,547,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

