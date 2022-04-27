Davis R M Inc. Has $57.37 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $57,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $554.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,866. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $368.18 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

