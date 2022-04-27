Davis R M Inc. Has $71.73 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $71,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,258.07. 134,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,361.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,462.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,225.56 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.