Davis R M Inc. Invests $208,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

TSM stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,839,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,066,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $90.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Erste Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

