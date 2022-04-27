Davis R M Inc. Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $31,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.84. 6,631,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.94.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

