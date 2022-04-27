Davis R M Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.48.

NYSE V traded up $13.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.11. 15,927,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,061. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

