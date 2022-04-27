Davis R M Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $142.97. 2,923,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

