Davis R M Inc. Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.45. 3,318,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,123. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.03 and a fifty-two week high of $168.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

