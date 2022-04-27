DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $323,698.18 and $160.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

