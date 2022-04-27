DEEPSPACE Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $8,550.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.94 or 0.07338259 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.