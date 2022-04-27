Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 109,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,689. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. The firm had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 56.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

