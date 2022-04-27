Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.96

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 1662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

DLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Deluxe by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

