DerivaDAO (DDX) One Day Volume Tops $836,678.00

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 11% against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $54.10 million and $836,678.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00005285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.11 or 0.07339360 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00049510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.