Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.57

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

