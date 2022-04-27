DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 250 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total value of $114,995.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50.

DXCM traded down $10.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.94.

DexCom’s stock is set to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DexCom from $535.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

