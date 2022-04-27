Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 334 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,331 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $8,895,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $168.62. 9,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

